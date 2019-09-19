Frost advisory could end mosquito season

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mosquito season could soon be coming to a close.

A frost advisory was issued for Wednesday night, which is one of the first steps in sending mosquitoes into hibernation.

The cold-blooded insects don’t like temperatures below 80 degrees, but West Springfield Public Health Director Jeanne Galloway said it will take a few good frosts before the mosquitoes are gone.

She said the fact that temperatures will likely return to the 80’s the rest of this week, means the insects are likely to linger.

Jacki Jacobs of Florence told 22News, she is not that concerned about mosquitoes these days.

“I mean we keep an eye on it, I think the schools freak out a little bit more. Didn’t bother to put on bug spray, I really don’t think they come out this much, and it is a little bit windy today too,” said Jacobs.

With the ninth case of EEE confirmed in the state, it is recommended you continue to take steps to avoid being bitten.