EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Frost the white German Shephard that Easthampton police and the community have been searching for since Tuesday has been found.

A social media posted by the Easthampton Police Department on Tuesday afternoon asked the public to be on the lookout for the dog in the area of Mountain Road and Hendrick Street. The police said that officers last saw the dog walking in the woods behind the restaurant, Tavern On The Hill, heading toward Holyoke.

The post was shared 750 times with over 50 comments from the community either looking, praying, or sharing sighting reports.

“It is 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday and there’s no sign of Frost on Route 141. I’d like to get some information from the people who spotted her. Was she on the road or was she in the woods? Was she running or was she walking slow? It would be helpful to know if she’s preferring to journey in the woods off-road rather than on the road like she was originally. And please everybody driving on Route 141 please slow down, we are pretty sure she is off or on this road close by, in this area and we all need time to check and drive safely,” said Marianne Gregersen.

On Thursday just before 8 a.m. the Easthampton police provided an update on social media that Frost was located by officers on the midnight shift. They set up a perimeter in the area of Mountain Road while they contacted her owner. As soon as the owner arrived, they were able to be reunited.

The Easthampton police thank the community for calling, searching, and assisting.

“I’m so happy she is home safely. Thank you for all your help in finding her. She is such a beauty and have been so worried about her. I’m sure she is happy and warm and getting a lot of wonderful hugs and kisses. Well done everyone. ,” said Donna Paradise Dushane.

“We really have the best police officers ever!!! Thank you so very much, they say you can judge a country how it treats its animals, well Easthampton police are fantastic people!!! Always there to help!!! We are blessed to have officers with compassion in our city, thank you again!!!,” stated by Kindness Matters on Facebook.