Frozen Four: UMass Minutemen vs UMD Bulldogs

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s game day for the Frozen Four Matchup with UMass Minutemen against the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.

There are four teams meeting in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania Thursday for the two Frozen Four games. Starting at 5:00 p.m., St. Cloud State University Huskies play against Minnesota State Mavericks.

The Minutemen will take on two-time defending champion Minnesota-Duluth on at 9:00 p.m. in a rematch of the 2019 NCAA championship game. The winner will advance to Saturday’s national championship game against either St. Cloud State or Minnesota State.

Four players of the UMass Minutemen hockey team will be unable to play in Thursday’s NCAA Frozen Four due to COVID-19 protocols.

According to the team, the players did not meet the requirements in place from the COVID-19 contact tracing protocols and will be unable to play. The four players are Carson Gicewicz, Henry Graham, Jerry Harding and Filip Lindberg. Of the four players, that includes their starting goalie, back up goalie and the team’s leading scorer.

Since those players were ruled out due to contact tracing protocols, there is a chance they could rejoin the team for the national championship game on Saturday if they continue to test negative.

