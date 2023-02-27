NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of $114,000 in grants from money seized in drug-related crime were awarded to organizations in Hampshire County.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel grants were awarded to community groups working with youth and families and supporting people in recovery, as part of its Asset Forfeiture Community Reinvestment Program. In an effort to prevent crime, the funds are distributed to community organizations working on drug rehabilitation, drug education, and other anti–drug programs.

“There are so many ways to build resilience in our communities even during trying times,” said Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan. “The breadth of projects funded with these grants helps shore up strengths-based programs that foster healthy and thriving communities.”

North Quabbin Recovery Center in Athol and the Recovery Center of Hope in Ware will each receive $20,000.

“We wanted to give an extra boost to the newer peer recovery centers in the region, which are not yet fully funded by the state as are the Recover Project in Greenfield and the Northampton Recovery Center. We know from experience that peer-focused recovery centers provide essential support to help people in recovery continue on that journey,” said Sullivan. “Recovery Centers are part of creating recovery-supportive communities that leave no one behind.”

Additional organizations receiving include the following: