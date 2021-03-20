Furnace malfunction melts insulation in Goshen

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Goshen Fire Department reported a furnace malfunction that melted an insulated pipe at 518 East Street on Thursday.

The Goshen firefighters were called around 12:47 a.m. for an apparent furnace malfunction.

When they arrived the homeowner had called 911 when they started hearing strange noises coming from the heating pipes which were too hot to touch.

Firefighters shut off the power to the furnace and then proceeded to go downstairs to investigate where they heard a gurgling sound and could smell burning plastic.

The Fire department found melting pipe insulation above the furnace and determined that the gurgling sound was coming from the hot water pipes.

A scan with the thermal imager measured the initial temperature of the pipes at 300 degrees. The sounds they heard were the water inside the heating pipes boiling.

The temperature of the pipes started decreasing once the power to the furnace was turned off.

No injuries were reported.