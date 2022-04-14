NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A career development event for agriculture is being held at Look Park in Northampton Thursday.

Students will showcase their arbor skills from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. hosted by Future Farmers of America (FFA). According to Erik Harel, an instructor at Landscape and Horticulture at LPVEC in West Springfield, students from around the state will compete in the following:

Working Climb

Knot tying

Arbor Tool ID

Tree ID

General Tree Care Knowledge Test

Throwball Challenge

FFA is an organization that prepares members for careers through agricultural education.