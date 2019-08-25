Gandara Center holds 5th Annual Frozen Yogurt 5K

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of runners came to downtown Northampton to run Gandara Center’s annual 5K. The run aims to raise awareness of mental health and addiction disorders.

Every year, people from all over western Massachusetts run the race to put an end to the stigma surrounding these illnesses.

Rebecca Anderholn told 22News, “We periodically pick races throughout the area to support a good cause and we’ve come from Orange Massachusetts and hope we can make a difference by giving them our donation and getting a little better in shape.”

All of the proceeds from the race go directly towards The Gandara Center and those funds will then be distributed to a number of different programs across the state of Massachusetts.

Jade Rivera-McFarlane, director of Marketing and Development at Gandara Center said, “Everything we serve, so everybody in the community. We are culturally centered so we focus on Hispanic, African American communities, or communities in need. Really anything from our summer camps to helping kids in foster homes, residential homes, adults with disabilities, we are really the gamete when it comes to mental health.”

The Gandara Center is based in West Springfield. It was founded to advocate and provide for equal services in Hispanic communities. Today, the Gandara Center has 40 locations across the state.