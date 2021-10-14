Garbage truck accident closes road in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday morning a garbage truck accident took down some utility wires on West Street on Route 66 in Northampton.
The incident caused traffic to be detoured temporarily. The road was officially reopened at 7:30am.
