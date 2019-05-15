Garbage truck driver acquitted in Ware deadly crash case

A garbage truck driver has been acquitted of a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide in a crash that killed a man in Ware back in 2017.



Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that James Avila of Gilbertville was found not guilty in connection to the death of 62 year-old Stephen Peters of Hardwick, following a two-day trial at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.



Prosecutors said that on July 20, 2017, Avila was driving a trash truck on Church Street in Ware, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck Peters, who had been working in a yard.



Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.