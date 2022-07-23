NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A house fire in Northampton Saturday evening started by a gas grill that was located on the home’s deck.

According to the Northampton Fire Department, a 911 call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday about a deck fire, located on the Chestnut Street extension in the Leeds section of Northampton.

When fire fighters arrived, the grill fire from the deck was impinging on the home. Northampton Fire recieved assistance from Easthampton, South Deerfield, and Hadley. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 35 minutes.

No injuries were reported and residents of the home were able to evacuate safely.

There was signficant smoke, water, and fire damage throughout the structure. Deputy Chief Vanasse told 22News this is the second grill fire the department has tackled in a month.