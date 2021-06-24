Gas leak reported on Masonic Street in downtown Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters and gas crews are on Masonic and Main Street in downtown Northampton across the street from city hall for a reported gas leak.

According to Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress, a contractor from a third party company hit a gas main on Masonic Street in Northampton. Eversource has a crew on site working to repair it. Two buildings have been evacuated for safety as well as the surrounding area.

Northampton police and firefighters are also at the location. Police have taped off an area of the sidewalk.

