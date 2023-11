HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Route 9 in Hadley is closed due to a gas line break.

According to the Hadley Police Department, the break is in the area of Russell Street (Route 9) and Spruce Hill Road.

Eastbound traffic on Route 9 is backed up from the center of Hadley to the site of the break. There are also delays on the westbound side.