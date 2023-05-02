NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A gas main break on Winter Street in Northampton caused an emergency response on Tuesday morning.

According to Eversource spokesperson William Hinkle, a gas main was hit by a third party working on the street. Northampton safety officials responded to block off the street and notify residents. The gas line was shut off and the area was reported safe by 9:20 a.m.

There is no report of injuries. A total of nine customers lost service. Eversource crews are working to make repairs and expect them to be completed by Tuesday afternoon.