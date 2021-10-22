Gas services expected to be restored to Hatfield residents Friday after gas leak on Route 5

HATFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- Gas services are expected to be restored to remaining customers Friday in Hatfield after Thursday’s gas leak.

Chris Farrell with Berkshire Gas told 22News they were able to contain the leak at 11:00 p.m. Thursday night and that efforts since then have been making sure the roughly 40 customers left get their services but doing it in a safe way.

“A line like this is a balancing act. You want to minimize the impact on customers so that you don’t lose any more customers than you absolutely have to but at the same time you need to preserve safety as your number one priority,” said Farrell.

This all started around noon Thursday. When a non-gas utility contractor hit the gas line. Six homes were evacuated, and 200 people lost power. Farrell said around midnight they started the welding repair process. Berkshire Gas said there have been no injuries reported.

22News was told by the property owner of the Waxwing, which was closed because of the gas leak, that it is back open Friday night and plans to be serving customers.