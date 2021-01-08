Gateway Regional School District begins full remote learning

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Gateway Regional School District announces students at all schools will begin full remote learning Friday due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

According to the district’s website, all schools in Gateway Regional School District will be full remote learning from Friday, January 8 to at least Thursday, January 14. Numbers in the community will be assessed at the time and the district will make a decision on future dates at that point.

On Thursday, according to the Massachusetts’s Department of Public Health, there are 53 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Huntington.

Hampshire County total case count:

Amherst: 899

Belchertown: 447

Chesterfield: 21

Cummington: 15

Easthampton: 490

Goshen: 13

Granby: 187

Hadley: 163

Hatfield: 74

Huntington: 53

Middlefield: 5

Northampton: 676

Pelham: 16

Plainfield: 11

South Hadley: 586

Southampton: 200

Ware: 247

Westhampton: 32

Williamsburg: 43

Worthington: 20

Massachusetts public schools reported a total of 431 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff with building access during the period from Dec. 24 through Jan. 6, a period that includes many schools’ winter breaks.

