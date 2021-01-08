Gateway Regional School District begins full remote learning

Hampshire County
Posted: / Updated:
gateway regional_357600

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Gateway Regional School District announces students at all schools will begin full remote learning Friday due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

According to the district’s website, all schools in Gateway Regional School District will be full remote learning from Friday, January 8 to at least Thursday, January 14.  Numbers in the community will be assessed at the time and the district will make a decision on future dates at that point.

On Thursday, according to the Massachusetts’s Department of Public Health, there are 53 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Huntington.

Hampshire County total case count:

  • Amherst: 899
  • Belchertown: 447
  • Chesterfield: 21
  • Cummington: 15
  • Easthampton: 490
  • Goshen: 13
  • Granby: 187
  • Hadley: 163
  • Hatfield: 74
  • Huntington: 53
  • Middlefield: 5
  • Northampton: 676
  • Pelham: 16
  • Plainfield: 11
  • South Hadley: 586
  • Southampton: 200
  • Ware: 247
  • Westhampton: 32
  • Williamsburg: 43
  • Worthington: 20

WATCH LIVE 12:30PM: Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Education James Peyser and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

Massachusetts public schools reported a total of 431 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff with building access during the period from Dec. 24 through Jan. 6, a period that includes many schools’ winter breaks.

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 94
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 4,292
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 204

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pass or Fail

Advocates give tailor-made help to low-income schools disproportionately affected by the pandemic

How one Texas non-profit is helping foster children learn and stay safe during the pandemic

National organization repurposes summer camps, combating 'summer slide' in reading and math

How one school became a 'COVID-19 Safety Zone' through innovative testing

Assurance Testing Animation

A Live Chat on Education Equity: Assurance Testing

Why virtual learning is better for some students than others

More Pass or Fail

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today