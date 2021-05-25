George Floyd memorial service held outside Northampton City Hall

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been one year since the death of George Floyd and people around the world are using the anniversary of his death to come together and continue to fight for injustice.

Western Massachusetts residents are also getting involved in Northampton Tuesday afternoon. A year later, activists and protesters are still calling for change, saying not enough has been done.

Their message is clear, they want to see action which they say hasn’t been done. They want the city to “deinvest” in the police department and “invest” in the community. Organizers say the proposed Northampton community care department should be a priority and half of the police departments budget should go towards starting it.

This was organized by the group Northampton Abolition Now, who’s purpose is to advocate for the victims of police violence and challenge policing by advocating to abolish it. After the standout, they will be staying outside city hall to express their concerns during the Northampton City Council’s meeting which starts at 5:30 p.m.