BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Christ Community Church and the Belchertown Police Department will be hosting a back-to-school kids clothing drive on Saturday.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, this event is meant to ease some of the back-to-school financial burdens by being able to shop for some free gently used items for kids.

The clothing items offered at the event are for kids in sizes 3T through Adult small. The Belchertown Police Department will also be offering an on-site car seat check at the event.

This event will be at the Christ Community Church on Saturday between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.