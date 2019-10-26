Get rid of unwanted prescriptions on National Prescription Take Back Day

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents emptied their medicine cabinets Saturday.

People were able to dispose of their expired, unused, and unwanted prescriptions because of National prescription drug take back day.

Pounds of prescription drugs were safely collected at the South Hadley Police Department.

South Hadley Police Department’s School Resource Officer, Steven Fleming, told 22News that each prescription drug collected is carefully disposed of.

“We package each box up we mark each box and we take them to a location where the DEA will have a representative there where they will weigh these and then dispose of them properly,” said Fleming.

In eight years more than 52,000 pounds of prescription drugs have been collected. Many people, use this day to get rid of medicine so it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Gary Bassette told 22News its safer and more responsible to drop off the medications rather than disposing of them down the drain.

“Well, I thought it would be better to just get rid of it, the water system, we don’t want polluted anymore than we really have too,” said Bassette.

National prescription drug Take Back day is a campaign started by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Western Massachusetts had dozens of collection locations throughout Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County on Saturday.