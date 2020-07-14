EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – INSA, the cannabis dispensary located in Easthampton has recently launched an education campaign.

The campaign called “Ask Insa” was created to provide an easy process for people to get their questions answered quickly and efficiently. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are curbside pickup only. In addition to an email exchange to get your questions answered, the new program also provides virtual one-on-one sessions with a consultant.

22News gave the new program a try to see how the answering process is operated by asking a few questions. Instead of a robot system as many people expect, Insa’s Community Outreach and Training Coordinator Lisa Black replied back to the email promptly with the following responses:

What’s typically the turn around time for seeds to shelf life?

Cannabis Consultant: “We don’t use seeds in our growing process, we use clones! We can’t sell seeds or clones currently due to CCC regulations.”

How do you recommend people store the flower for freshness?

Cannabis Consultant: “A glass mason jar is one of the best ways to keep your cannabis fresh and to prevent it from drying out. Some people use little packs that helps control the humidity of the jar, making sure the water content is perfect.”

What is the common age group you see at Insa?

Cannabis Consultant: “We see all ages! Our most popular customers are those over 35. It’s great to see the stigma of cannabis use decrease with the older age groups. We’ve seen businessmen in their suits, brides in their wedding gowns, and pastors in their clergy clothes.”

Do you typically sell more medical or recreational?

Cannabis Consultant: “We sell far more recreational product. However, a good percentage of our recreational customers are looking to try cannabis to see if it helps with their pain, anxiety, and as a sleep aid.”

What is the most popular strain you sell?

Cannabis Consultant: “That’s a tough one! Wedding Cake is probably our overall favorite. It has a great balance of uplifting and relaxing qualities, the smell and look of it is great. It’s usually has a some of the highest THC content as well. Some other very popular cultivars are Golden Goat, Ecto Cooler, and Biker OG.”

What product is the most sold?

Cannabis Consultant: “We sell the most flower products, things like pre-rolls and whole flower sold by weight. Our edibles are also very popular for those new to cannabis, as smoking isn’t always an option for some. However, we are becoming well known for our concentrates. Products like Wax and Batter, not to mention our vaporizers, have gotten the reputation of being the best in the state.”

Black expressed her excitement over the launch and believes it’ll help more people who have similar questions regarding the use of cannabis.

“I’m very excited to be leading our new “Ask Insa” program! There is a lot of confusion when it comes to cannabis as it’s still new to many people. We feel that providing an opportunity for people to ask about cannabis in general, specific products, or anything that feels unknown to them and have the ability to receive quick and clear responses will be helpful.

Those interested in the “Ask Insa” campaign may email askinsa@myinsa.com. Insa Easthampton is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.