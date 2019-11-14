1  of  3
Giant elm tree in Northampton neighborhood cut down

Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A dead elm tree that towered over a Northampton neighborhood for generations was taken down limb by limb on Thursday. 

One by one, the large branches were systematically cut from the giant elm at Perkins Avenue and Prospect Court just off Prospect Street.  

The city had notified neighbors to stay clear of the work zone where a giant crane and other heavy equipment would be needed for the tree cutting operation.  

The tree, described as being the equivalent of seven large trees, was a neighborhood safety hazard because of its condition.  

Tree experts were fearful the tree could fall damaging homes and endangering lives. 

