SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A $300 check is to be presented to the Rays of Hope Foundation Friday from the Girls Inc. of the Valley.

This check comes after the student’s Pink Rally fundraiser back on their November Day of Service last fall. On that day, 21 Girls Inc. of the Valley Eureka! students observed the event and $304 was raised in under two hours. Breast cancer survivors and further breast cancer research are to benefit from the donation.

“Breast cancer affects so many women in our area,” said Meghan Bone, Eureka! High School Director at Girls Inc. of the Valley. “Many of our scholars know women who are battling or have battled this disease, which is why our scholars find supporting Rays of Hope to be particularly rewarding.”

The check is to be presented at Eureka! family dinner event in Holyoke Friday.