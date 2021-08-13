Girls learning to fly glider planes at Northampton Airport

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Just barely over five percent of pilots worldwide are women.

That’s according to the International Society of Women Airline Pilots, but you wouldn’t know that if you were at Northampton Airport. On Friday’s summer glider camp, five girls were calling the shots.

“It’s cool to watch us all just working together and taking off the glider,” said Meredith Bartose.

“And we’re going 3,000 feet in the air,” added Kate Wolcott.

You only have to be 14 and older to fly the gliders and even with the occasional water fight, this camp is not just fun and games. In fact, some of these girls see themselves taking their careers to new heights.

“I’m going to Westfield Tech for aviation mechanics and I eventually want to be a pilot,” said Olivia Pease.

“I want to be in the Air Force when I grow up,” Meredith Bartose told 22News.

While these young women learn how to fly these small engineless planes they’re hoping that others will follow in their footsteps.

“Just go for it,” said Olivia.

Brook Wolcott added, “I didn’t think that either but now yeah I’m doing it.”

While these girls have a few more years before they can officially get their pilots licenses, they could be entering the industry at an ideal time, since there is a pilot shortage.