Girls on the Run Western MA to host 5th annual 5K virtually

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts will be hosting it’s 5th annual 5k run virtually this year.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the 5K event will be similar to the traditional running event. The only difference is, runners will be participate on their own, at their own location, and on their own time. The event is scheduled to be held from June 5 to the 7.

Runners will get to choose the time and place and whether they want to walk or run the 5K. Everyone will also receive physical activity sheets, a digital #1 bib, a finishers certificate, and a 5th anniversary medal!

Everyone participating is expected to follow social distance guidelines. Community members are now able to register.