NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts went virtual Saturday morning for its fifth annual 5K to encourage young ladies to stay active and healthy during the pandemic.

GOTR is a local non-profit that offers programming that strengthens 3rd to 8th grade girls’ social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills.

The virtual 5K is similar to a traditional running event, except participants will compete individually, in their own location and in their own amount of time.