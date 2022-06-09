AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Glazed Doughnut Shop in Amherst will soon close its doors for good. The local business has been serving up doughnuts for almost a decade.

The decision comes after an incredibly slow start to the summer season and the continuous rise in costs from inflation.

Their last day will be this Sunday, June 12th. The question is: what’s next for this North Pleasant street location?

There has been some interest, but nothing has been set in stone.

Karen Rhodes started the shop nine years ago in Amherst and opened a second location in Northampton. The Northampton location closed a few years after it opened.

She said her business survived moving to the Pleasant St location in Amherst when the original building had to be torn down.

This was her message to her customers as they get ready to close for good.

Karen Rhodes Owner, Glazed Doughnut Shop expressed, “Our customers were there for us and we’ve become fixtures in the community in a way that has been an honor, and we really hope people can find somewhere else to have great donuts.”

The artist who supplied them with their donut-themed art is also helping out by letting them auction off the pieces.

They’ll use the money from that to help their employees.

