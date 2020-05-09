1  of  2
Breaking News
Death toll at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home reaches 88; 74 COVID-19 positive Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,840 deaths, 76,743 COVID-19 cases total

Southampton’s Glendale Ridge Vineyard hosting weekly virtual wine tastings

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you like wine for Mother’s Day you may want to check Glendale Ridge Vineyard’s virtual wine tastings.

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, the vineyard in Southampton has begun a Facebook-live wine-tasting-series to bring the winery experience into viewers’ homes.

Each weekend is a different theme, with Mother’s Day being toasted in Saturday night’s stream. The wine making team’s mission is to go further into depth about wines that are featured.

22News spoke with Alex Bienvenue of the Glendale Ridge Vineyard who told said, “These wine tastings gives us the benefit of more time to elaborate on certain things that we wouldn’t normally elaborate on at the tastings so I think you walk away from this learning things, and it’s a better way to ask us questions too.”

The tastings are held every Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today