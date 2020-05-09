Southampton’s Glendale Ridge Vineyard hosting weekly virtual wine tastings

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you like wine for Mother’s Day you may want to check Glendale Ridge Vineyard’s virtual wine tastings.

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, the vineyard in Southampton has begun a Facebook-live wine-tasting-series to bring the winery experience into viewers’ homes.

Each weekend is a different theme, with Mother’s Day being toasted in Saturday night’s stream. The wine making team’s mission is to go further into depth about wines that are featured.

22News spoke with Alex Bienvenue of the Glendale Ridge Vineyard who told said, “These wine tastings gives us the benefit of more time to elaborate on certain things that we wouldn’t normally elaborate on at the tastings so I think you walk away from this learning things, and it’s a better way to ask us questions too.”

The tastings are held every Saturday starting at 7 p.m.