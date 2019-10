NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton is considering hiring some unconventional workers to take care of unwanted plants.

The city may soon have goats and goat keepers to keep invasive plants away, thanks to a 10,000 dollar grant for a pilot program that would deal with invasive species.

The office of Planning and Sustainability submitted the application for the grant.

If the program is funded, the city will need to identify testing locations whose owners do not want to use herbicide.