GoFundMe for Northampton woman struck by SUV while snow blowing

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The loved ones of a Northampton woman who suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle while cleaning up snow in Easthampton last week is asking for help with her medical expenses.

A GoFundMe page created by Karen Collins is hoping to raise $10,000 to help cover the medical expenses for the woman, identified as Alicia, 33, who is recovering after undergoing a number of surgeries. So far, over $7,000 has been raised.

Police, fire officials, and EMS personnel were called to Brook Street in Easthampton late Wednesday morning for a report of a pedestrian accident. The operator of the vehicle, an SUV, is described as a 45-year-old Easthampton man, who was traveling on Brook Street when he lost control.

The vehicle struck Alicia, who was operating a snow blower at the edge of the roadway.

First arriving officers and firefighters on scene rendered aid to Alicia, who had life-threatening injuries, before rushing her to Baystate Medical Center, where she was listed as in critical condition.

Alicia is said to have had many broken bones along with a few other complications after being hit by the SUV, which dragged her about 50 ft. She has since been responsive and continues to improve, according to the GoFundMe.

The driver of the SUV is cooperating with the police investigation as they determine what led to the serious crash.