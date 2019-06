BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Gold Street was closed after a tree and power lines came down early Friday evening.

Belchertown Police said the tree came down across the road, dragging the power lines along with it at 286 Gold St. The road was impassable but has since reopened.

It took about two to four hours for crews to move the tree and clear the road.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.