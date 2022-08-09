SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 120 golfers teed off Tuesday at Ledges Club in South Hadley, raising thousands of dollars to help support the families at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

Helping those folks is the mission of the Westover Galaxy Community Council, and President John Beaulieu is so proud of its function.

“All money raised here today stays local. Which stays right here at Westover, but everything here is local, said Beaulieu.

The Westover Galaxy Community Council isn’t stopping here. They’re sponsoring another fundraiser later this month, Saturday, August 21st at the Portuguese American Club in downtown Chicopee.