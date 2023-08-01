GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Goshen Fire Department was sent to a search and rescue incident for two lost people on Monday.

According to the Goshen Fire Department, at 8:53 p.m. crews received a report that the first person had left in the afternoon, but had not returned home. The significant other to the person found the lost person but got lost with them.

State local police found the couple, but they needed assistance due to the remoteness and one of the individuals were injured.

Several agencies hiked into the woods, and one person was assessed and strapped into a Stokes basket that was carried out by a team of rescuers. The rescue was restricted by marsh, fallen trees, and rocky terrain.