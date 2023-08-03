GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Goshen residents, businesses, and representatives were invited to learn, and provide input on the communities Hazard Mitigation Plan Thursday night at the town hall.
The purpose, is to identify and assess the risks from natural hazards and climate change impacts, and develop strategies and actions to mitigate these threats.
A mitigation action, is any action taken to reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to human life, and property from hazards.
The meeting included an overview of the planning process.
