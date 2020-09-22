Goshen firefighters rescued driver after automatic crash notification system activated in car

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a single-car accident in Goshen Saturday morning.

The Goshen Firefighters Association said the accident occurred in the area of 88 Spruce Corner Road at around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle equipped with an automatic crash notification system activated when the airbags deployed and provided the dispatch center with the location of the accident.

The late model Toyota Camry was found approximately 50 feet from the road. It apparently swiped a tree, causing significant damage to the entire length of the passenger side, and became airborne.

The debris and glass from the accident, including items from the trunk, stretched between four utility poles and nearly 200 feet from the accident.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle and was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. They are expected to be okay.