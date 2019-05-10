Gov. Baker addresses UMass Amherst Class of 2019 at graduation

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass kicked-off it’s five-college graduation season Friday night.

Governor Charlie Baker delivered the keynote commencement address at the University of Massachusetts. Baker is consistently ranked as the most popular governor in the country. He encouraged graduates to focus on listening to what other people have to say.

More than 5,500 students became alumni of the University of Massachusetts Friday, in front of 20,000 friends and family who filled McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

A rainy start shortened the outdoor ceremony, but people were well prepared with ponchos or umbrella hats instead of graduation caps. Gov. Baker began his commencement address by commending the university for some of its most recent, well-publicized accomplishments.

“You have one heck of a hockey team, and I hear the food here is pretty good too,” Baker addressed the crowd.

Using humor, Baker spoke about his childhood, losing and learning from his first run for governor, and shared advice he’s offered his own daughter, who graduates from college next week.

“Make good choices, be a good listener, and appreciate that life is a team sport,” Baker said. “Cliches? Yeah, but that doesn’t make them wrong. It just makes them old, like me.”

Baker told the graduates, challenges will be there no matter what choices they make, but making good choices, and choosing to surround yourself with good people can really help along the way.

“The next chapter belongs to you. Make good choices. Listen, the world is calling,” Baker told the graduates. “Find great partners, and make your world a better place.”

The region’s remaining four colleges will hold commencements over the following two weekends.

