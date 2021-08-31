EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker will be in Easthampton Tuesday to announce recipients for the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Planning and Action Grants (MVP).

The MVP Grant program provides support for cities and towns to begin the process of planning for climate change resiliency and implementing priority projects.

Watch Live at 10 a.m. on WWLP.com

Governor Charlie Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides and Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle to announce the latest round of Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Grant awards. The event will take place at 60 East Green Street in Easthampton, at the trailhead of the Brickyard Brook Conservation Area at 10 a.m. 22News will be livestreaming the event and update the story as soon as new information is released.

The 15.22 acre conservation area is open to the public and holds nature trails connecting to Mt. Tom. The organization which manages the conservation area, the Pascommuck Conservation Trust (PCT) is a 501(3)(C) non-profit. The PCT was formed in 1982 and works solely to protects important land and other natural resources in Easthampton for the public.