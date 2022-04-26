AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for UMass Amherst’s new solar projects near McGuirk Stadium Tuesday afternoon.

Baker was joined by Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides, UMass President Meehan, UMass Amherst Chancellor Subbaswamy and additional state officials for a ribbon cutting of the new solar canopies and battery storage units.

The funding was made available through a grant provided by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.