Governor: UMass Amherst strategy works

BOSTON (SHNS) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst’s decision to move all courses online, cancel athletic events and order students living both on- and off-campus to not leave their residences except for meals, twice a week COVID testing, and medical appointments is a sound one, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.

The campus, which began its spring semester one week ago, is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases and officials have found that COVID-19 transmission is “especially prevalent among some undergraduate students not following social distancing and mask protocols,” Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said.

Baker said he did not know all the details but said the issue at UMass Amherst “seems like it’s primarily focused on the freshman class.” “I think the decision that the campus made, which was to basically put kind of the equivalent of a stay in place order in place to get through the next 10 days to two weeks, is not an unusual way for an organization like that … they’re not the first campus in Massachusetts, let’s put it this way, to use that as a strategy to reduce the amount of spread they’re dealing with,” Baker said Monday. “Several others have done it previously and it worked pretty well.”

The governor said COVID-19 outbreaks can be tricky to tamp down because different age groups view the virus and its risks differently. He said most of the older people he knows think the virus can be really dangerous.

“That said, as the parent of three kids in their 20s, I know how a lot of kids in their 20s think about this, which is really different. And I think that creates a challenge for colleges,” he said.