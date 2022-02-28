NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses across the country are also showing support for Ukraine by what they choose to put on store shelves. The sale of Russian-made vodkas is being banned by states across the U.S.

Governors in Utah, New Hampshire and Ohio all taking a stand by ordering liquor stores to remove all Russian-made and Russian-branded products from stores. The move will not have an extreme economic ramification. The governors issuing these orders hope it will have a symbolic effect. Here in Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has not made any move to issue a ban for liquor stores.

22News did reach out to various package stores in the area, none we spoke to have removed these items.