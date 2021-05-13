Graduation at UMass brings traffic delays to Amherst area

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduation at UMass Amherst brought about a lot of traffic on Thursday, and it’s expected to happen again on Friday.

To prevent delays, the UMass Police Department put out traffic warnings for each day. Additionally, before Thursday’s ceremony, traffic on University Avenue was restricted to buses only between Massachusetts Avenue and Amity Street.

22News spoke with a few graduates, Laura Wang, Amanda Desroaches, Alexandra Shea, and Allison Evans about graduation day. They said the streets were noticeably busier on Thursday.

“I hit so much traffic on the way out here, it was not expected because it’s been such an easy drive but I hit probably a solid 30 minutes of traffic. I was like, where did this all come from?” Evans told 22News.



It’s likely that his increase in traffic was partly due to a recent announcement from the school, that allowed family members to attend the ceremony.

“We just found out two or three days ago that we could have parents come so its really exciting,” said Shea.

Students also told 22News that people attending graduation ceremonies were asked to register their cars, to cut down on traffic.