NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Graffiti was left on Northampton streets and sidewalks Tuesday evening after a march from a group protesting to abolish police.

According to the Northampton Police Department, the march went from Veteran’s Field to downtown Main Street. Police say the graffiti was spray painted onto the pavement during the march. No suspects have been identified by police.









The Northampton DPW will be cleaning the graffiti on Wednesday.