Granby, Belchertown Selectboard election results

GRANBY/BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby held town elections Monday night. Granby Town Clerk Katherine Kelly-Regan provided 22News with the results.
There were two contested races on the ballot.
Jennifer Silva spoiled Stephen Shonacki’s bid for re-election to the Select Board. Silva beat the incumbent selectman by a better than 2-1 margin.
It was a much closer race for Granby Assessor, there was no incumbent.
Keri-Ann Wenzel beat the second-place finisher Gary Aldrich by 11 votes.
In the Belchertown Board of Selectmen race, it was a three-way race for two positions on the board, and one of the incumbents lost his seat.
Jennifer Turner was the top-vote getter for a three-year term on the Board.
Edward Boscher won re-election, but George Archible lost his seat.
