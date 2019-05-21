Granby, Belchertown Selectboard election results

GRANBY/BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby held town elections Monday night. Granby Town Clerk Katherine Kelly-Regan provided 22News with the results.

There were two contested races on the ballot.

Jennifer Silva spoiled Stephen Shonacki’s bid for re-election to the Select Board. Silva beat the incumbent selectman by a better than 2-1 margin.

It was a much closer race for Granby Assessor, there was no incumbent.

Keri-Ann Wenzel beat the second-place finisher Gary Aldrich by 11 votes.

In the Belchertown Board of Selectmen race, it was a three-way race for two positions on the board, and one of the incumbents lost his seat.

Jennifer Turner was the top-vote getter for a three-year term on the Board.

Edward Boscher won re-election, but George Archible lost his seat.

