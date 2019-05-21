Granby, Belchertown Selectboard election results

Hampshire County

by: Barry Kriger

Posted: / Updated:

GRANBY/BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby held town elections Monday night.  Granby Town Clerk Katherine Kelly-Regan provided 22News with the results. 

There were two contested races on the ballot. 

Jennifer Silva spoiled Stephen Shonacki’s bid for re-election to the Select Board. Silva beat the incumbent selectman by a better than 2-1 margin. 

It was a much closer race for Granby Assessor, there was no incumbent. 

Keri-Ann Wenzel beat the second-place finisher Gary Aldrich by 11 votes. 

In the Belchertown Board of Selectmen race, it was a three-way race for two positions on the board, and one of the incumbents lost his seat. 

Jennifer Turner was the top-vote getter for a three-year term on the Board. 

Edward Boscher won re-election, but George Archible lost his seat. 

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick