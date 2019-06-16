Granby celebrates 251st birthday with Charter Days

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Granby celebrated its 251st birthday this weekend.

Granby Charter Days wrapped up the annual three-day community fair Sunday afternoon.

The event featured a petting zoo, rides, oxen pulls, and plenty of food. 22News spoke with a Hadley woman who said Sunday’s rain was actually a good thing.

Jeanne Stolarski said, “We came today actually because we knew it wouldn’t be crowded and we’re going to hit all the rides. We already did the pony rides.”

Alden Credit Union sponsored this year’s event.