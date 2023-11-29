GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Street Elementary School hasn’t had students for five years now but the 44,000 square foot building may soon have a new purpose.

On December 11th, Granby will have a special town meeting where residents will either approve or deny a $5.6 million renovation to the school. The renovation would make it so that all town offices and the senior center would relocate to one building.

The West Street Building Committee said that funding for the project will come from ARPA funds and unspent money from the town’s general and capital project funds meaning if all goes to plan, property taxes would not be raised.

“I’m not sure $5.4 million would accomplish the task and we don’t know what the contingencies are up at that old property. There’s no need for a property tax override… might be attractive to some,” said Lisa Petraglia, Interim COA Director, Director of Senior Services.

Currently, town officials work out of the Town Hall Annex and Senior Center and while Petraglia says she has doubts about the proposals budget, she definitely sees a need for improvement to the current situation.

The Special Town Meeting, where the vote will take place, will be held on December 11th at 7 p.m.