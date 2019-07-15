Granby Cub Scout Day Camp cancelled after failed health inspection

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A summer camp in Hampshire County has been cancelled.

Come Monday morning, cub scouts who planned to attend the Western Massachusetts Council Granby Day Camp will have to make new plans for the week.

This comes after the Granby Health Department failed the council’s inspection, saying it could not operate its week-long camp at the Chicopee Sportsmen’s Club in Granby.

Jeffrey Glaze, President of Western Massachusetts Council, Boy Scouts of America told 22News, “They asked if they could come on Saturday morning prior to the week. We accommodated that and when they arrived there was a new person from what I understand who was there from the Board of Health and they felt there was something unsafe.”

Glaze said the Chicopee Sportsmen’s Club has a target range on its property and they’ve had their camp there for many years, with no problem.

“The Sportsmen’s Club even volunteered to shut down a couple of their ranges so that we could have the camp this week,” Glaze said. “Apparently that did not satisfy the requirement of this board of health person.”

Glaze told 22News, this week’s planned Granby Cub Scout Day Camp is the only camp canceled for the week. He stressed no other camps are affected.

22News could not get a hold of the town of Granby — nor its health department — to understand why they issued a cease and desist order.