GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A dog found abandoned and tied to a pole in Granby is now available for adoption through the MSPCA.

The dog, named Porter, is a two-year-old Pit Bull Terrier Mix spayed female. Porter was taken in by the MSPCA Boston Adoption Center after she was found tied to a pole on Porter Street in Granby. She required treatment for a skin condition as well as dental work but is now ready for adoption.

According to the MSPCA, she has become more playful after recovering. She is still learning to interact with other dogs and prefers to be the only dog in the home but could also live with older children. If you are interested in adopting Porter, you can apply on the MSPCA adoption website.

Credit: MSPCA-Angell

Credit: Granby Police

She was found in the evening of Tuesday, April 4th tied to a pole on Porter Street in Granby. According to Granby Animal Control, the dog was reported underweight and injured when she was found.

Granby Police are still investigating the incident. If you know anything, you are asked to call the law enforcement hotline at 800-628-5808.