Granby fire chief offers safety tips for brush fire season

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Warm temperatures, high winds, and low humidity create the perfect combination for brush fires.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the majority of these fires happen in April. However, we’re starting to see some ahead of schedule.

“As the sun comes out and gets warmer, a slight breeze will typically dry off grass and light brush and materials like that. As the sunlight gets in to those materials, the fire will take right off,” Robert Czerwinski, Fire Chief of the Granby Fire Department, explained.

A brush fire happened Tuesday in Monson off Route 32. Hours later crews were also called to a small brush fire in the area of Prospect Street and Buckley Boulevard in Chicopee.

It is currently open burning season in the Commonwealth but it’s important to keep the fire small and obtain a permit from your local fire department.

“They should check with their local fire department to make sure it is ok to burn,” Chief Czerwinski continued. “Some departments when it’s breezy, won’t allow the public to do any open burning. They’re only supposed to be burning debris from trees, pruning, and things like that.”

Items you shouldn’t burn include construction materials and demolition debris among others and never leave your open fire unattended.

Open burning season goes until May 1 in Massachusetts.