GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, the Granby Fire Department were called to the area of McDonald Avenue for a person stuck in swampland.

The victim had been quickly located by Granby firefighters and police. A rope had been tossed down into the swampland to bring the victim back to dry land.

According to the Granby Fire Department, a dog had also appeared to be in distress in an unknown location within the same swamp. A rescuer was sent out in a water rescue suit with a rope in an attempt to find where the dog could be.

Granby Fire says the dog has been located and rescued.