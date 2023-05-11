GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Granby Fire Lieutenant is being called a hero for her quick actions while on a plane during her vacation.

Lt. Marissa Bailly was returning home from her vacation when a passenger on the plane had a medical emergency. Bailly quickly jumped into action and started performing CPR on the person. Her immediate actions helped the person regain a pulse as local EMS arrived to take over care.

The Granby Fire Department posted on social media saying, “Nice work Lt. Bailly, we are proud to have you as part of a GFD family. Dedication and commitment on and off the job!!”