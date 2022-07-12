GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby firefighters are working to put out a large brush fire Tuesday afternoon.
According to a social media post by Granby Police Department, fire crews are working on a large brush fire off of New Ludlow Road in the old landfill.
MAP: New Ludlow Road in Granby
Large amounts of smoke may be noted throughout the area. Granby Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story, 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.