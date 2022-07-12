GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby firefighters are working to put out a large brush fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to a social media post by Granby Police Department, fire crews are working on a large brush fire off of New Ludlow Road in the old landfill.

Large amounts of smoke may be noted throughout the area. Granby Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.