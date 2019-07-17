Granby health officials discuss cancellation of Cub Scout camp

GRANBY, Mass (WWLP) – A meeting with Granby health officials at the Board of Health Office was held Wednesday morning to discuss the cancellation of a summer camp.

The Granby Health Department failed the Western Massachusetts Council Granby Day Camp inspection due to the location being near an “active shooting range.”

The camp has been located at the Chicopee Sportsman’s Club for the past five years.

Granby Board of Health Chairperson Richard Bombardiere told 22News, they didn’t want guns being fired when kids were nearby. Seventy kids and their families have been impacted by the cancellation.

Related: